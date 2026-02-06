Blackburn calls for investigation of Justice Jackson for appearing to applaud anti-ICE rhetoric at Grammys

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de febrero, 2026

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) urged Chief Justice John Roberts to open an investigation into Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for her attendance at the Grammys, where critics claimed she applauded while several artists took the stage to launch harsh criticism against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Jackson's presence at such a highly politicized event has generated controversy, especially because the Supreme Court is scheduled to soon consider cases tied to birthright citizenship and immigration issues.

"In the interest of a fair-minded, impartial, and independent federal judiciary"

Fox News reported that, in a letter to Roberts, Blackburn wrote: "While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric."

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for an investigation to determine whether Jackson's actions violate the Supreme Court's Code of Conduct and whether that should force her to recuse herself from certain cases

"To that end, in the interest of a fair-minded, impartial, and independent federal judiciary, I urge you to initiate an investigation into Justice Jackson’s attendance at this event and if her participation in any way would require recusal from matters that will come before the Court," her letter states.

Justice Jackson attended this year's ceremony for her nomination as narrator of the audiobook version of her memoir, "Lovely One." However, many attendees were seen wearing lapel pins with the message "ICE Out," and some winners, such as Billie Eilish, lashed out at the federal agency with phrases like "F*** ICE."