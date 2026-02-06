Mark Amodei, the only Republican representing Nevada in Congress, announces retirement

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de febrero, 2026

Mark Amodei has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. The 67-year-old congressman is the only Republican to represent Nevada in the current Congress. He released the news through a statement, where he assured that it was time for him to "pass the torch." Amodei has represented Nevada's second congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2011.

In doing so, he became the 30th Republican congressman to decide to not seek another term this year. Currently, the Republican is a member of the Appropriations Committee and serves as chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee.

"Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime. Nobody is prouder of our Nevada Congressional District than me. Thank you for the honor. Every achievement worth doing began with listening to Nevadans and fighting for our values," the congressman said in a statement.

I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes. I look forward to finishing my term. After 15 years of service, I believe it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch," he added.

The congressman had already been endorsed by Donald Trump at the end of 2025 for another re-election bid. "He is fighting tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Mark Amodei has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" he wrote on his Truth Social account.

Amodei's last election was in 2024, when he defeated independent Grek Kidd by 19 percentage points, 55% to 36%.

The Republican primary in Nevada will take place in June. At the moment, only two Republicans announced their candidacy for this district, Heath Fulkerson and Rick Shepherd. However, more big names are expected to enter the race over the next few months.

Amodei spoke with VOZ late 2024, and explained how Trump became the first Republican to win Nevada at the presidential level after 20 years.

"The top priorities were the economy, all aspects of that, the border in terms of the fact that it was open. It's not that America is a country that is not welcoming, but they are a country of laws and want to think that there are rules that apply and processes to go through, which has been the immigration, it's been our immigration culture for a long time. And there was a very definite perception that that culture had changed and that the rules had basically been ignored or set aside," the Nevada Republican told VOZ.