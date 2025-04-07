Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de abril, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers were crowned champions of the last World Series in November 2024, defeating the New York Yankees in the title game in a vibrant playoff that ended 4-1 overall.

The team took to the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate a victory they had not achieved since 2020. Months after that feat, the Dodgers went to the White House to offer the trophy to President Donald Trump.