Trump celebrates the 2024 World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers
The franchise came to the White House to commemorate a title it had not won since 2020. They defeated the New York Yankees.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were crowned champions of the last World Series in November 2024, defeating the New York Yankees in the title game in a vibrant playoff that ended 4-1 overall.
The team took to the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate a victory they had not achieved since 2020. Months after that feat, the Dodgers went to the White House to offer the trophy to President Donald Trump.
The franchise was founded in 1883 in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the Brooklyn Grays. Over the decades, it had different names while playing its home games in the New York borough, the last being the Brooklyn Dodgers. It was in 1958 when the franchise moved to Los Angeles, changing its name to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Great batting stars have passed through the Dodgers' roster: Jackie Robinson, Fernando Valenzuela, Duke Snider, Sandy Koufax, Don Sutton, Zach Wheat, Pee Wee Reese, Willie Davis and more. Within that list is also Japan's Shohei Ohtani, who owns, at the moment, the status of leader of the new generation of the franchise.
In the 2024 Divisional Series, the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, who were coming off a 3-2 series win over the Atlanta Braves. In the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers beat the New York Mets 4-2, avoiding a New York duel in the final matchup. In the World Series, they defeated the Yankees, the most successful franchise in MLB history, 4-1.
Before triumphing in the last World Series, the Dodgers won the title in 2020, 1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959 and 1955, the latter when they were the Brooklyn Dodgers.