Los inmigrantes legales se vuelcan hacia el Partido Republicano para manejar la inmigración

No group has become more hawkish on immigration & shifted to the GOP than immigrants.



Immigrant voters

-Trust more on immigration in 2020: Dem +32 pt to Now: GOP +8 pt

-Net fav of immigrants here illegally: +23 pt in '20, -6 pt in '24

-Trump's vote: 36% in '16 to 47% in '24! pic.twitter.com/YebaSvfL7D