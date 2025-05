Biden recibe múltiples mensajes de apoyo tras su diagnóstico de cáncer, mientras surgen acusaciones de encubrimiento

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.



As I reported several months ago, Biden has been terminally ill for a long time.



It’s just been kept a secret. Terminal means 6 months to 1 year to live. Of course, there’s always outliers. But in July of 2024, I reported on… https://t.co/B0GAxrSHx4 pic.twitter.com/EvYfgfNrug