Marco Rubio quiere “exigir cuentas al régimen” cubano por los fugitivos de EEUU que acoge

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $1,000,000 for info directly leading to the apprehension of Joanne Chesimard, wanted for escaping from prison in Clinton, NJ, while serving a life sentence for the May 2, 1973, murder of a New Jersey State Police trooper: https://t.co/d22Ij0XTFT pic.twitter.com/wKZTasJV43