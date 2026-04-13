Pope Leo XIV begins historic visit to Algeria

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de abril, 2026

Algeria welcomed Pope Leo XIV on Monday in a historic visit of great symbolism: never before had a pope traveled to this Muslim country which is also the homeland of St. Augustine.

Leo XIV will spend two days in Algeria "to continue building bridges between the Christian world and the Muslim world," the archbishop of Algiers, Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco, told AFP.

In Algiers, the pope was received with honors and in the rain by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. When he left the plane, a cannon salute was fired.

In the Algerian capital, before the monument to the martyrs where tribute is paid to those who died in the war of independence against France (1954-1962), the pope made a call for "forgiveness."

In his vision, the peace that makes it possible to look to the future with a reconciled spirit is only possible through forgiveness.

The trip has a strong personal dimension for the pope, who will walk in the footsteps of St. Augustine, a great Christian thinker of the fourth century whose spiritual legacy permeates his pontificate.

"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon"



In a tense international context due to the war in the Middle East, peaceful coexistence will focus the pope's message in this country of 47 million people, where Sunni Islam is the official religion.

His recent anti-war speech earned him invective Sunday night from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected IN A LANDSLIDE, to do..." Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

On his side, the top leader of the Catholic Church told reporters accompanying him on the trip that he had no "intention of getting into a debate" with Trump, alleging that he is "not a politician."