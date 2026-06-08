Pope Leo XIV defends life from conception in the Spanish Congress and vindicates the legacy of Spain in America

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de junio, 2026

Pope Leo XIV maintained Monday in Madrid that "every human life must be recognized and guarded from its conception to its natural decline." He did so in a speech delivered at the Congress of Deputies.

The pope made the plea at a time when the left-wing government of Pedro Sanchez seeks to inscribe the right to abortion in the Constitution, after having approved a law on euthanasia in 2021.

In addition, the pope called for a global response to the "tragic migratory drama," a prominent theme of his visit to Spain, which will conclude in the Canary Islands, one of the great gateways for immigration to Europe.

"No nation can face a challenge of this magnitude on its own. That is why a coordinated, supportive and effective response is indispensable, capable of guaranteeing protection, reception and real opportunities for integration," he said in his speech to the Spanish parliamentarians.

In this regard, drawing inspiration from the work of Don Quixote, the spirituality of St. Teresa of Jesus and the existential reflection of Miguel de Unamuno, the Pope stressed that Spain has maintained a vision of the person that transcends his or her role within social, economic or political structures.

He recalled that five centuries ago, at the University of Salamanca, in an era marked by the discovery of new horizons and unprecedented opportunities for encounter among peoples, some thinkers warned that reason should not be used to justify that which force or particular interests sought to impose as legitimate or convenient.