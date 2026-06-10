LIVE | Trump accuses Iran of taking 'too long' to negotiate peace deal

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de junio, 2026

The United States responded directly to the downing of an Apache helicopter by the Iranian regime. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it launched "proportionate" strikes in self-defense against Iranian targets starting at 5 p.m. ET, following direct orders from President Donald Trump. This action follows the downing of the U.S. helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, the second manned aircraft lost to Iranian forces during the current conflict in the Middle East, after an F-15 in April.

President Trump confirmed that the two Apache pilots were unharmed and are doing well. "The pilots are fine, yes. No one was injured," he stated. Trump had previously stated that the United States “must” respond to this aggression, making clear his firm stance against what he considers an unjustified provocation by Iran.

Times are in Eastern Time (ET).

08:15 Trump accuses Iran of taking 'too long' to negotiate peace deal

14:19 10/06/2026 14:20 10/06/2026 US President Donald Trump accused Iran on Wednesday of taking too long to negotiate a peace agreement and warned that it would now "have to pay the consequences," one day after suggesting that a deal was about to be reached.

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​These statements came after Iran and the United States exchanged fire again following the downing of a U.S. helicopter, further straining the ceasefire that took effect in April, but which has been marked by sporadic outbreaks of violence.

04:57 U.S. attacks leave 20,000 people without drinking water in southern Iran 12:26 PM June 10, 2026 12:33 10/06/2026 (AFP) Some 20,000 people in the port city of Sirik, in southern Iran, were left without a drinking water supply following U.S. attacks that struck two reservoirs in the area, state television reported Wednesday.



On Tuesday, the United States bombed several targets in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, located on Iran’s southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz. The action was a response to the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter in that same area, an incident that caused no casualties.



"Unfortunately, following this attack, 20,000 residents of the region have been left without drinking water, and with temperatures ranging between 45 and 50°C, conditions are extremely difficult," said an official from the local water company, according to state television.



"Groundwater resources are insufficient" to replace the damaged reservoirs, he noted.

04:50 Iranian regime claims U.S. attacks have undermined diplomatic efforts 12:23 PM 06/10/2026 12:33 10/06/2026 (AFP) The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that recent U.S. attacks on facilities in the south of the country have seriously undermined international diplomatic efforts to find a negotiated solution to the conflict.

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​"Unfortunately, the United States is undermining this diplomatic process with the contradictory messages it is sending, with its repeated shifts in position and demands, and, worst of all, with its repeated violations of the ceasefire," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai in a video published by local media.



"Any diplomatic process is undermined by the use of force and the resort to illegal actions on the ground," he emphasized.

04:18 Jordanian military claims to have shot down five missiles from Iran 12:20 PM, June 10, 2026 12:33 10/06/2026 (AFP) Jordanian forces intercepted five missiles launched from Iran on Wednesday, according to the Army, as Tehran and Washington exchanged retaliatory strikes following the downing of a U.S. helicopter.

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​"We intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran toward Azraq. The interception caused debris to fall, but there were no casualties or property damage," the Jordanian Armed Forces stated.



00:47 The Islamic Republic asserts that Gulf countries have a "responsibility" to stop U.S. and Israeli attacks 12:11 06/10/2026 12:33 10/06/2026 (AFP) Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned on Wednesday that its Gulf neighbors had a “legal and moral responsibility” to prevent U.S. and Israeli attacks, as Tehran and Washington traded accusations.

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​In a statement, the regime’s Foreign Ministry “reiterated the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region (especially those located along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf) to prevent the U.S. military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organize, execute, or support hostile actions against Iran."

10:45 The Kuwaiti Army claims to be repelling "hostile aerial targets" 12:09 06/10/2026 12:33 10/06/2026 (AFP) The Kuwaiti Army stated that it was repelling "hostile aerial targets" over its territory, after Iran and the United States exchanged attacks following the downing of a U.S. military helicopter.



"The Army General Staff announces that Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently repelling hostile aerial targets," the Armed Forces stated on social media platform X without specifying their origin.

10:28 The Iranian regime announces a missile attack on a U.S. base in Jordan 12:03 06/10/2026 12:33 10/06/2026 (AFP) The Revolutionary Guards announced on Wednesday an attack against a U.S. base in Jordan, following the bombings that Washington launched against the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the downing of one of its helicopters in the Strait of Hormuz.



Forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard "attacked and destroyed four key targets, including groups of F-35 fighter jets at an airbase and the U.S. military command center" in Azraq, Jordan, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement published by a state media outlet.

9:16 Iranian regime announces drone attack on U.S. base in Bahrain 12:00 PM June 10, 2026 12:56 10/06/2026 (AFP) The Revolutionary Guards claimed on Wednesday that they attacked a U.S. base in Bahrain, after Washington launched airstrikes against targets in the Islamic Republic in the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the downing of a military helicopter.



"The warmongering U.S. regime attacked several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city," the regime said in a statement cited by local media.

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​"In response to the enemy’s cruel action, the Revolutionary Guards’ naval fighters launched a drone attack against the 5th Fleet in Bahrain at 2:30 a.m. (11 p.m. GMT on Tuesday)," it added.

