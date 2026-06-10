ANALYSIS
Belfast is on fire: hundreds protest against uncontrolled immigration following another stabbing by a Sudanese refugee
While Michelle O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, condemned the protesters, calling their anger "disgusting cowardice" and "racism," activist Tommy Robinson delivered a direct message: "Britain is at breaking point and the government have turned their backs on the people."
Once again, uncontrolled immigration of people from cultures incompatible with British values has caused chaos and violence on the streets of the United Kingdom. A Sudanese man, a refugee with a residence permit valid until 2028, was arrested for a brutal knife attack captured on video that has shocked the community and sparked anti-immigration protests in Belfast.
Society
Northern Ireland: Man of Sudanese origin arrested for 'brutal' stabbing of Belfast man
Carlos Dominguez
The suspect, aged 30, is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court this Wednesday charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place, and making death threats. The Chief Constable of Northern Ireland, Jon Boutcher, said the individual arrived in the United Kingdom in 2023 via Paris and Dublin, and had no known criminal record.
Video of the attack shows the assailant on top of his victim, a man in his 40s, stabbing him repeatedly in the head and neck in what has been described as an attempted decapitation. The victim suffered serious injuries to his eyes, back, and face, and was hospitalized. Authorities recovered a kitchen knife at the scene.
Protests labeled "racist" express pent-up frustration
Following the attack, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Belfast on Tuesday night. They set fire to trash cans, vehicles, and a building, and blocked roads.
Tensions were already high in Great Britain following last week’s violent clashes in Southampton, in southern England, over the police handling of the murder of a young white student stabbed to death by a Sikh man.
World
Henry Nowak case: The painful awakening of British society to racism
Carlos Dominguez
Political elites were quick to label Tuesday’s demonstrations as "racism." Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, strongly condemned the protests and urged calm.
"Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice," she stated on X. "Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur," she added.
"The government have turned their backs on the people"
Activist Tommy Robinson has posted a series of messages on social media criticizing the government of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Robinson, known for his stances on immigration and national identity, wrote on X: "Britain is at breaking point and the government have turned their backs on the people."
Elon Musk even shared a post by the activist calling for public protest: "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!"
For his part, the leader of the Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, reacted harshly to the stabbing in Belfast. In a message posted on X, Farage wrote: "What happened in Belfast last night is horrific." He also demanded transparency: "The authorities must reveal the identity and status of the attacker immediately. The public are entitled to the truth."
PSNI classifies the attack as a "critical incident"
"This brutal attack will understandably have sent shockwaves through the community," said PSNI Assistant Deputy Chief Constable Ryan Henderson. "I want to reassure all our communities, safety is our priority and we are currently engaging with local representatives and residents to provide reassurance and support."