Belfast is on fire: hundreds protest against uncontrolled immigration following another stabbing by a Sudanese refugee

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de junio, 2026

Once again, uncontrolled immigration of people from cultures incompatible with British values has caused chaos and violence on the streets of the United Kingdom. A Sudanese man, a refugee with a residence permit valid until 2028, was arrested for a brutal knife attack captured on video that has shocked the community and sparked anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

The suspect, aged 30, is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court this Wednesday charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place, and making death threats. The Chief Constable of Northern Ireland, Jon Boutcher, said the individual arrived in the United Kingdom in 2023 via Paris and Dublin, and had no known criminal record.

Video of the attack shows the assailant on top of his victim, a man in his 40s, stabbing him repeatedly in the head and neck in what has been described as an attempted decapitation. The victim suffered serious injuries to his eyes, back, and face, and was hospitalized. Authorities recovered a kitchen knife at the scene.

Protests labeled "racist" express pent-up frustration

Following the attack, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Belfast on Tuesday night. They set fire to trash cans, vehicles, and a building, and blocked roads.

Tensions were already high in Great Britain following last week’s violent clashes in Southampton, in southern England, over the police handling of the murder of a young white student stabbed to death by a Sikh man.

Political elites were quick to label Tuesday’s demonstrations as "racism." Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, strongly condemned the protests and urged calm.

"Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice," she stated on X. "Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur," she added.

"The government have turned their backs on the people"

Activist Tommy Robinson has posted a series of messages on social media criticizing the government of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Robinson, known for his stances on immigration and national identity, wrote on X: "Britain is at breaking point and the government have turned their backs on the people."

Elon Musk even shared a post by the activist calling for public protest: "Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!"

For his part, the leader of the Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, reacted harshly to the stabbing in Belfast. In a message posted on X, Farage wrote: "What happened in Belfast last night is horrific." He also demanded transparency: "The authorities must reveal the identity and status of the attacker immediately. The public are entitled to the truth."