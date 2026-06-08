Cuba: 6.1 earthquake shakes Havana

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de junio, 2026

A strong earthquake shook the west coast of Cuba on Monday, and AFP journalists in Havana reported 20 seconds of shaking that forced Cubans out of buildings and into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the western tip of the island.

"At first I just felt dizzy; it didn't occur to me that it was an earthquake, I had never experienced anything like this," Carmel Delgado, a 47-year-old economist, told AFP.

"But as soon as we realized what it could be, we got out quickly."

Cuban authorities said the tremor was felt "all over the west of the country" and, according to AFP reporters, even as far away as Florida.