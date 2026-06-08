Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de junio, 2026

The State Department announced Monday that it will restrict visa access to more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and their family members following the death of an indigenous leader under arrest by the Nicaragua regime.

Brooklyn Rivera, a 73-year-old recognized leader of the Miskito people and former member of Congress, was arrested in September 2023 by the leftist regime of Daniel Ortega. The charges against him were never made public.

On May 31, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health announced Rivera's death, claiming that his health deteriorated due to a bacterial infection caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The United States had called for Rivera's release after the government released photos of the detainee, visibly emaciated, hooked up to a ventilator.

"The United States will not ignore the responsibility of the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship for the horrible death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. Murillo is referring to Ortega's wife and co-president, Rosario Murillo.

Considered a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, Rivera was forbidden to see his family and denied the right to a defense during his detention. He died on May 30 and was buried the following day without the presence of any family members.

Tininiska Rivera, his daughter, told AFP last week that the shocking images released by the government showed "that they don't care how they are perceived abroad, but rather to demonstrate their power inside Nicaragua." Rivera spoke to AFP from his exile in Costa Rica.