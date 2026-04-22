Trump welcomes NCAA champions and reaffirms his commitment to meritocracy: 'There will be no men in women's sports'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 21 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump hosted seven NCAA champion teams at the White House on Tuesday, an event that celebrated sports excellence and served as a platform to advance common-sense reforms in college athletics.

During his speech, the president highlighted the discipline of student athletes from institutions such as Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Florida State. Trump emphasized that his administration is focused on bringing prestige and fairness back to national competitions.

"These are student-athletes who have demonstrated remarkable talent and discipline," the president told the young champions. The president insisted that sports success is a "microcosm of life" that strengthens character and national pride.

Defense of meritocracy and women's sports

One of the central points of the speech was the Trump administration's firm stance against the progressive agenda that has permeated college leagues. The president was emphatic in recalling his executive actions to protect the integrity of the women's ranks.

"As soon as I took office, I put an end to a terrible injustice and banned men from competing in women's sports," Trump said to applause from the audience. The president questioned the logic of allowing biological male participation in women's competitions, describing the situation as "insanity."

In a defiant tone toward political correctness, Trump reiterated his campaign promise: "I say there will be no men in women's sports, and people go crazy." For the president, this is an issue of basic fairness that has the support of the vast majority of Americans.

Reforms against "chaos" and payment schemes

The president also addressed the structural crisis facing college athletics due to recent court decisions. Trump criticized the courts for leaving the system in a "precarious" position, turning what were solid educational programs into "total and complete chaos."

In response, the president emphasized the return to traditional values through merit and financial transparency. "We are now a country that, again, is based on merit," the president stressed. "In other words, if you're the best shooter, you're the best shooter. If you're the best golfer, you're the best golfer," he said.

To curb abuses in the system, Trump detailed reforms he seeks to implement with the support of Congress, such as putting an end to pay-for-play schemes, that is, taking steps to stop payments that only benefit the largest programs.

In addition, exercise greater control of the transfer portal, limiting it to a single transfer without penalty to prevent players from becoming "Monopoly players."

Also establish the five-year eligibility limit, preventing 28- or 29-year-old athletes from competing against youngsters just out of high school.

The impact on national greatness and the Olympics

The president warned that, without these reforms, the future of U.S. Olympic teams is at risk, given that 75% of Team USA athletes come from the college system. "Saving this tradition is not just a matter of fairness and sportsmanship, it's a matter of national pride and national greatness," he assured.

Trump concluded his remarks by individually congratulating the golf, volleyball, tennis, bowling, soccer and shooting teams. "You are true champions," he finished. "You have an administration that is fighting as hard for you as you are fighting for our country," he concluded.