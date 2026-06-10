Trump signs bill funding ICE, Border Patrol through rest of his term

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation to fund key immigration enforcement agencies through the end of his term after Congress approved the package via the reconciliation process.

"This morning, I'm thrilled to sign the Secure America Act to immediately and fully fund the Department of Homeland Security through the end of my term," he said at the signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

The legislation followed a record-breaking shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which Democrats orchestrated in a bid to secure immigration enforcement policy concessions. Ultimately, the shutdown ended with Congress passing a bill to fund DHS that excluded funds for Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Republicans then used the reconciliation process to approve funding for both agencies while bypassing the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold.





Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

© Just The News