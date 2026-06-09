Lawyer Julio Jiménez: "The judiciary in Mexico has been colonized by political interests of Claudia Sheinbaum's government"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de junio, 2026

On Voz News, host and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed attorney Julio Jiménez about the current controversy in Mexico due to the possibility that the Mexican judiciary could annul the elections with the excuse of alleged foreign interference.

"It is very worrying the clarification made by President Claudia Sheinbaum about the denunciation by U.S. authorities, pointing out and charging various officials and legislators allegedly linked to drug trafficking, and well evidently this in her eyes could be considered foreign interference because for her government this could influence the mood of the millions of Mexicans who could cast their vote and that this could harm the interests of the governing party. [...] It is worrying to see how the judiciary has been colonized by political interests", said Jiménez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.