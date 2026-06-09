LIVE | Trump says negotiating peace deal with Iranian regime is in 'final phase'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de junio, 2026

Monday saw a new military escalation between Israel and the Iranian regime. The Jewish state bombed military targets and a petrochemical complex in Iran in response to a massive missile attack launched by the Islamic Republic (at least eight explosions reported in Jerusalem).

On the diplomatic level, the regime of the ayatollahs announced the cessation of its attacks following pressure from Donald Trump, who demanded an "immediate cease-fire." However, Iran warned that it will respond with greater force if the aggressions continue, especially in Lebanon.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that hostilities had ceased after the blows inflicted by Israel and that he will respond with full force if Iran resumes attacks. Israel reopened schools after a day of closure due to the attacks.

Oil prices soared more than 5% (Brent near $98), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.8 % to $94.70. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets fell sharply on Monday (Nikkei -4.1 % and Kospi to -8.8 %).

Times correspond to Eastern Time (ET).

02:21 am. Trump says pilots are "OK" after reported helicopter crash in Hormuz 10:58 09/06/2026 11:28 09/06/2026 President Trump reported Tuesday that the two pilots of a U.S. military helicopter were unharmed after an incident near the Hormuz Strait.

"The pilots are fine, yes. No one was hurt," Trump told reporters before leaving New York, where he had attended an NBA Finals game.

The president added that they will issue a detailed report on the incident on Wednesday, although he avoided commenting on the possible causes of the incident.



12:57 am Trump says Middle East peace deal is in its "final phase" 10:48 09/06/2026 11:28 09/06/2026 President Donald Trump assured Tuesday that negotiations to reach an agreement with Iran are in their "final phase." According to his words, the pact could be closed in the next "two or three days."



"We are in the final phase of what will be a very, very good agreement," Trump told reporters.



These statements come a day after Israel and Iran announced a cessation of hostilities, following an intense wave of cross-border attacks that threatened to break the fragile truce in place in the Middle East since April.



Trump, who is seeking to end the conflict in the run-up to the upcoming midterm elections, urged both nations to stop the aggressions for good.

10:29 pm Asian bourses follow Wall St. tech rally, oil eases on Middle East peace hopes 10:35 09/06/2026 11:28 09/06/2026 (AFP) Asian stock markets rebounded Tuesday after the previous day's sharp drop as investors returned to artificial intelligence (IA) trading, while easing tensions in the Middle East also provided support and led to a drop in oil prices.



Opportunity buying allowed the Kospi in Seoul to lead gains and recover most of the 8.3 percent lost in Monday's sharp drop, triggered by bets on a U.S. interest rate hike and fears about the valuation of technology companies.



The strong performance in Asia followed a recovery on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 advanced.



Following the Kospi's lead, Taipei rose 2.8% and Tokyo more than 2%.



Shanghai, Singapore, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Wellington also closed higher, although Hong Kong and Sydney ended slightly down.