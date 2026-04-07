Sheinbaum questions UN report on disappearances in Mexico

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 7 de abril, 2026

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, questioned this Tuesday a group of experts from the U.N., whom she accused of issuing unfounded criticisms against her Administration following the publication of a report on forced disappearances.

The document was published by the specialists last week, who called for "preventing, investigating, punishing and eradicating this crime," which for years has deeply affected Mexican society.

Sheinbaum rejects the report's conclusions

The president, visibly irritated, said that the report seeks to "criticize the Government of Mexico" and to take a position to the United Nations General Assembly that her Administration considers that, given that they are addressing the issue, "well, it has no place."

The report argues that there are "well-founded indications that in Mexico enforced disappearances have been and continue to be committed as crimes against humanity." Sheinbaum rejected this assertion by assuring that there is no "systematic attack against the population" and that the disappearances are more linked to organized crime.

The governor had already pointed out on Monday that the experts reviewed cases that occurred between 2009 and 2017, leaving out the measures adopted by leftist governments, in power since 2018 with her predecessor and fellow party member, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, "to eradicate this terrible crime."

"And the way they structure the report, well, it has many weaknesses," Sheinbaum added, remarking that this group of specialists is not an institutional part of the U.N.

Mexico's request for international support

Days ago, the Mexican government presented a report on the more than 130,000 people registered as missing in the context of drug-related violence that has affected the country for decades. The document requests the General Assembly to provide technical and financial support to Mexico.

Consulted on this point, the president limited herself to indicating that her government maintains constant communication with the office in Mexico of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the U.N.