The Pentagon will train the Mexican Navy to strengthen security during the 2026 World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de marzo, 2026

The Mexican Senate approved, with a large majority of affirmative votes, a measure that will allow the Pentagon to send a detachment to train Mexican Navy personnel who will be in charge of security during the celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

During Wednesday's plenary session, 110 senators voted in favor of the initiative previously promoted by Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, which aims to "react to any contingency." Five legislators abstained and one positioned against.

After being approved, "it is authorized to allow the entry into national territory of 35 members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America to participate in the SOF 32 event called Training in Preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Exercise VITAL ARCHER," the Senate reported through a message posted on social networks.

The U.S. delegation—which will be made up of four elements of the Army's Seventh Special Forces Group, 23 members of Navy SEAL Team 8, two Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians and six elements of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency—will soon enter Mexico aboard an Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The training is scheduled to take place between April 3 and May 1, AFP reported. It will be aimed at members of the Special Operations and Airport Protection units, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency and the Football World Cup Task Force 2026 (FTCMF 2026).

This initiative marks another step forward in the strengthening of cooperation between the Government of Claudia Sheinbaum and the Administration of Donald Trump regarding security matters.