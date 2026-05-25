Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 24 de mayo, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly defended the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, describing the questions raised by his own party as misplaced.

During a press conference in India on Sunday, Rubio backed President Donald Trump's determination to reach a peaceful solution in the Middle East, dismissing fears from sectors of Congress that warn of an alleged surrender to the theocratic dictatorship.

"The idea that somehow this president - given everything he has already shown he is willing to do - is somehow going to accept an agreement that ultimately ends up putting Iran in a stronger position in terms of nuclear ambitions is absurd," Rubio asserted.

He also emphasized that after the resounding military blows dealt to the regime, the Executive's current priority is to consolidate its strategic objectives through diplomatic channels.

Capitol hawks sound the alarm

Rubio's statement responds to the unease publicly expressed by prominent Republican leaders over the weekend.

Senator Lindsey Graham warned on social media that a hasty pact could shift the regional balance of power in Tehran's favor if the Persian Gulf oil infrastructure remains exposed.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz expressed deep concern, recalling that the military achievements of this term included the destruction of missiles, drones and the sinking of the Iranian navy. For Cruz, an outcome that returns economic resources to the Islamists would be a disastrous mistake.

The wave of criticism was also joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who compared the leaks of the draft to the concessions made during the Barack Obama era.

Pompeo warned that the conditions evaluated seemed to be taken from the handbook of former Democratic negotiators, suggesting that the proposal amounted to funding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Faced with this wave of distrust, Rubio called for realism and caution: "That's simply not going to happen. But our preference is to address this through a diplomatic means, and that's what we're trying to do here. I think we've made some progress."

He further cautioned that commitments embodied on paper must be rigorously verified during implementation on the ground.

Rubio's endorsement coincides with statements by President Trump, who confirmed on Truth Social that the final aspects of the agreement are under discussion and that it will contemplate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after consultations with Arab allies.

Trump bluntly urged ignoring speculation: "Don't listen to the losers," because "they criticize something they know nothing about."