LIVE | Trump announces 'very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East' and causes oil prices to fall and stock markets to rebound

Published by Israel Duro 23 de marzo, 2026

After a weekend marked by Donald Trump's ultimatum to "annihilate" all Iranian power plants if they did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, and the response from the ayatollah's regime threatening to retaliate by destroying regional facilities, the panic that had returned to global markets amid ongoing attacks between the two sides has eased with the president's announcement that negotiations have begun.

Oil prices soared again, and analysts see it as less and less improbable that the price could reach $200 per barrel. Asian stock markets closed in the red, although European markets rebounded after the announcement of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, both sides intensified their attacks, entering what the director of the WHO and other international agencies qualified as a "dangerous phase," by targeting military nuclear power plants and basic services such as the water distribution system.

The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

01:46 pm Oil prices plunge and European stock markets rebound after Trump's announcement 13:47 23/03/2026 13:51 23/03/2026 Oil prices fell and stock markets rose on Monday as soon as President Donald Trump ordered to postpone attacks on Iranian power plants.



This unexpected announcement caused oil prices to fall considerably, after starting the session higher. Thus, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, fell 7.52% to $90.84 and the barrel of North Sea Brent lost 6.55% to $104.84.



Both events led European stock markets to rebound. At mid-morning, the Paris Stock Exchange was up 1.53%, Frankfurt 1.92%, Milan 1.24%, London 0.18% and Madrid 0.75%.



On Wall Street, futures contracts on the main indexes also rose sharply.

07:30 am. Trump announces "very good and productive conversations on a full and complete resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East" 12:42 23/03/2026 12:42 23/03/2026 In a post on his Truth Social account, Donald Trump announced the opening of "very good and productive" negotiations with Iran and announced a cessation of "any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days period."



07:28 am Oil prices rise and stock markets fall 12:28 23/03/2026 13:51 23/03/2026 Oil prices rose on Monday in Asian trade, with WTI crude oil rising 1.66% to $99.86 a barrel; and North Sea Brent settling at $112.98 (+0.7%).



The main Asian stock exchanges closed with losses (Tokyo, at -3.47%; Seoul, down -6.5% and Hong Kong, down -3.5%) and European ones also opened in the red.



After early trading in Europe, Paris lost 1.44%; London, 1.46%; Milan, 1.76% and Frankfurt, 1.89%.

06:23 am Iran and Israel exchange attacks again 12:23 23/03/2026 13:13 23/03/2026 The Israeli military announced having detected "missiles fired from Iran" into its territory and said its air defense system is ready "to intercept this threat." He later announced that shelters could be abandoned "in all regions of the country."



In addition, several explosions were heard in Tehran, Fars and Mehr agencies reported, after the Israeli military said it had launched a "wave of attacks" against Iran's capital. According to Fars, the attacks reached the north, center, east and west of the capital.

05:58 am Iran threatens to deploy "naval mines" in the Gulf if the country's coasts or islands were to come under attack 12:19 23/03/2026 12:19 23/03/2026 Iran warned that any attempt to attack Iranian coasts or islands will result "in all access routes and lines of communication in the Persian Gulf and coastal areas being laid with various types of naval mines," the Defense Council said in a statement published by state media.

05:17 am IEA warns that energy crisis is a "very, very serious" threat if war in Middle East continues 12:17 23/03/2026 13:13 23/03/2026 "No country will be immune from the effects of this crisis if it continues to move in this direction," International Energy Agency (IEA) director Fatih Birol warned.



He also assured that the energy crisis due to the war in the Middle East is more serious than the two major oil shocks of the 1970s, so that "the world economy is facing a very, very serious threat today."

04:36 am New wave of Iranian drone and missile strikes against Gulf countries

12:16 23/03/2026 13:13 23/03/2026 The Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia was targeted by two ballistic missiles. One was intercepted, and the other fell in an uninhabited area, according to the Defense Ministry.





For its part, United Arab Emirates announced it had responded to "missile and drone threats" from Iran, officials said. An alert was also activated in Bahrain, according to the Interior Ministry.

04:04 am Russia and China call for a "political and diplomatic" solution to the conflict before the situation becomes "uncontrollable" 12:04 23/03/2026 13:13 23/03/2026 Russia and China called for a "political and diplomatic"solution to the war in the Middle East before the situation becomes "uncontrollable", after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Saturday to destroy Iranian power plants if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.



"We believe that the solution should have moved toward a political and diplomatic solution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This is the only thing that can effectively contribute to defusing this catastrophically tense situation that has developed in the region," Peskov said.



Peskov warned against any attack on the civilian Buchehr nuclear power plant in Iran, where Russian specialists are working. "Bombings against nuclear facilities can be very dangerous and would have perhaps irreparable consequences," he warned.



For his part, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman warned that "if the war spreads and the situation deteriorates further, the whole region could be plunged into an uncontrollable situation."