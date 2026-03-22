State Department issues global alert, calls for caution due to the risks linked to Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de marzo, 2026

The U.S. Department of State launched a global warning Sunday calling on U.S. citizens abroad to exercise greater caution in the face of heightened security risks associated with tensions with Iran and the possibility of attacks against Iranian interests.

Global alert with a focus on the Middle East

The official communication is global in scope, although it places special emphasis on Middle East as one of the most sensitive regions in the current context. The warning notes that the security situation could deteriorate and affect both U.S. facilities and citizens outside the national territory.

Risk of attacks against U.S. interests

The warning recalls that U.S. diplomatic facilities have been targeted, including outside the Middle East. In that framework, it warns that groups supporting Iran could carry out further actions against U.S. interests abroad, as well as in places linked to the country or frequented by its citizens.