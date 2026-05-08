US forces bombed Iranian targets after attacks on US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de mayo, 2026

Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday that U.S. forces executed strikes against Iranian military targets after Tehran launched attacks on U.S. destroyers equipped with guided missiles sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, CENTCOM reported that Iranian forces launched missiles, drones and small attack craft against the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason while the ships were operating in the strategic sea lane. U.S. defenses intercepted all incoming threats, and no U.S. ships were damaged.

"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces," the command said in its statement, which also said its forces eliminated "incoming threats and attacked Iranian military facilities" responsible for attacks against U.S. forces, including missile and drone launch sites, command and control centers, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.

According to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, U.S. retaliatory strikes hit Iranian positions in Qeshm and Bandar Abbas, a major port city. However, during an interview with ABC News, President Donald Trump downplayed the significance of the operation, describing it as little more than a "love tap." When asked if the confrontation meant the collapse of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, Trump replied, "No, no, the ceasefire is going. It's in effect." Later that evening, the Republican leader issued a warning to the Iranian theocracy in a post on Truth Social, where he stated that his administration will "knock [Iran] out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!"

Throughout the past few hours, Washington has been pressuring Tehran to reopen the strait by imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. On Monday, the U.S. military reported destroying six small Iranian vessels, as well as cruise missiles and drones, after Trump sent warships to "guide" trapped tankers through the strait. Thursday's renewed hostilities came just hours after officials in Pakistan said both countries were close to reaching a temporary agreement to halt the war in the Middle East.