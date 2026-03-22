LIVE: Iran launches major offensive against Israel and US bases in the Gulf with missiles and drones

Published by Israel Duro 22 de marzo, 2026

As the fourth week of conflict in the Middle East gets underway, both sides continue to escalate their attacks and raise the level of rhetoric. The ayatollahs responded by threatening to destroy the region's energy bases to Donald Trump's ultimatum to eliminate their energy sources if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In addition, Iran and its proxies launched a major offensive overnight against Israel and neighboring countries. More than 100 people were injured after Iranian missiles hit villages in the south of the country near a nuclear facility. In addition, one person was killed by a missile launched from Lebanon.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

05:44 am Hezbollah claims missile launch from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel 10:31 22/03/2026 10:31 22/03/2026 One person was killed in northern Israel by a rocket fired from Lebanon, Israeli rescuers and the Israeli army announced Sunday. The attack was claimed by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement.

05:35 am Exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran: explosions in Tehran and in the center of the Jewish state 10:24 22/03/2026 10:24 22/03/2026 Several explosions were heard in Jerusalem after the Israeli army warned of incoming missiles launched from Iran toward central Israel, AFP journalists reported. At first no injuries were reported.



In addition, Israel announced a new wave of strikes against targets in Tehran and claimed to have attacked a university center in the capital because it was "used by the regime's military industries (...) and by the ballistic missile device to develop nuclear components and weapons."

05:25 am Six people killed in helicopter crash in Qatar

10:27 22/03/2026 10:49 22/03/2026 Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Qatari territorial waters and one person is missing, the Qatari Interior Ministry said on X.



One hour earlier, the ministry said the crash was caused by a "technical failure"during a "routine flight." After the crash, the ministry said it was caused by a "technical failure" during a routine flight.

05:15 am Netanyahu: "It's a very difficult night in the battle for our future" 10:12 22/03/2026 10:12 22/03/2026 "It's a very difficult night in the battle for our future," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared. "We are determined to keep hitting our enemies on all fronts."



05:00 am At least 100 injured in southern Israel after Iranian missile attack near nuclear power plant 10:18 22/03/2026 10:49 22/03/2026 At least 100 people were injured Saturday night in the southern Israeli town of Arad, six of them seriously, after an Iranian attack, according to the latest provisional balance sheet from rescue services.



Shortly before that, the city of Dimona which hosts nuclear facilities was also hit by a missile. Israeli rescue teams reported about 30 wounded in that city. Iran claimed the launch in "response" to an "enemy" attack on the Natanz nuclear complex in the center of the country.





04:37 am Saudi Arabia announces expulsion of Iranian diplomats 10:29 22/03/2026 10:29 22/03/2026 Saudi Arabia, which like the other Gulf monarchies suffers attacks from Iran, on Saturday ordered the expulsion of an Iranian diplomat and three members of his team.

04:25 am United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia denounce new Iranian attacks 10:21 22/03/2026 10:49 22/03/2026 The United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that it had been targeted by Iranian shells, after Tehran warned it would be attacked in the event of offensives against disputed islands in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.



The Islands of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb, under Iranian control, are claimed by the United Arab Emirates and have long been a source of dispute between the two countries.



For its part, Saudi Arabia announced that it had detected three ballistic missiles headed for its capital. One was intercepted and two others fell in uninhabited areas.





04:07 am U.S. facility at Baghdad airport suffers eight overnight attacks 10:07 22/03/2026 10:49 22/03/2026 A U.S. diplomatic and logistics center at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq was attacked eight times overnight, an Iraqi security official said Sunday, in the midst of the Middle East war.



"Eight separate attacks, carried out until dawn with rockets and drones, targeted" the U.S. hub of the airport, a senior security official told AFP. "Some rockets fell in the vicinity of this base," he said.