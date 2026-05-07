LIVE | Trump sees an agreement with Iran 'very possible' after holding 'very good talks in the last 24 hours'

Published by Israel Duro 7 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump was optimistic about the possibility of reaching a peace deal in Iran following the latest proposals. After threatening to restart bombing if peace was not signed soon, the president noted that he sees it "very possible" to achieve peace after holding "very good talks in the last 24 hours."

A message that kept confidence in the stock markets, while the price of oil remains below $100 per barrel and continues to fall moderately after Monday's plunge.

On the other front of the war, an Israeli airstrike removed a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (ET).

07:11 Crude oil prices continue to fall and remain below $100 a barrel 13:03 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 Optimism unleashed at the prospect of Washington and Tehran reaching a deal that would end the war in the Middle East kept oil prices trending lower on Thursday.



Although the decline has nothing to do with Wednesday's plunge, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate barrels remain below $100. After early European trading hours, the world benchmark price was at $98.94, while the U.S. benchmark WTI was falling to $92.70.

06:41 Israel "prepared for all scenarios" after Trump's optimism over Iran deal 13:01 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is "prepared for all scenarios" vis-à-vis Iran after Donald Trump said there is a chance of reaching a peace deal.



"We are (...) prepared for all scenarios, and those are the instructions I have given to the army and our security services," Netanyahu said.

06:20 Trump sees a deal with Iran "very possible" after holding "very good talks in the last 24 hours" 13:00 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 U.S. President, Donald Trump said Wednesday that a deal with Iran to end the war in the Middle East is "very possible" after "very good talks" in the last 24 hours.



"We've had very good talks in the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll get a deal," Trump said.

05:47 Iranian president announced that he met with supreme leader Khamenei 12:57 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday he had met with the country's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since his appointment in early March, but Pezeshkian did not say when their meeting took place.



"What impressed me most during this meeting was the vision and the humble and sincere approach of the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution," Pezeshkian said in a video broadcast on state television.



Khamenei, reportedly wounded in attacks on the first day of the Middle East war that claimed the life of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, has only issued written statements since his appointment.

05:04 Macron calls Iran's attacks on UAE "unjustified"

12:54 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Wednesday that attacks on civilian infrastructure and Emirati vessels near the Strait of Hormuz were "unjustified."



"I expressed my deep concern about the ongoing escalation and condemned the unjustified attacks on Emirati civilian infrastructure and several ships," Macron said in X after the conversation.

04:52 Holy See backs Middle East as nuclear-weapon-free zone 12:52 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 The Holy See delegation to the U.N. reaffirmed the value of multilateralism and international cooperation in the development of civilian nuclear technologies, reiterating the contribution that nuclear-weapon-free zones can make to the stability of various regional contexts and supporting ongoing initiatives to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.



Only through respect for international norms and obligations, the Vatican statement concludes, the peaceful use of nuclear energy can truly promote trust between states and the building of a more peaceful and secure world.

04:14 Clash between U.S. ambassador to U.N. and Iranian delegation over Washington-sponsored resolution on Strait of Hormuz 12:44 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, clashed with the Iranian delegation over the resolution Washington is promoting before the Security Council of the transnational body concerning the Strait of Hormuz.



From Tehran they described the proposal as "politically motivated" by the Trump Administration to impose its point of view and support its "illegal actions," which provoked a forceful response from the diplomat:



"The Iranian regime wants to undermine an international waterway, attack merchant ships, charge illegal tolls, block humanitarian aid, and then accuse the U.S. of acting out of "political motives" for asking the U.N. to force them to cease."

03:43 Iran says it is studying U.S. proposal to end the war 12:43 07/05/2026 14:11 07/05/2026 The U.S. proposal to end the war is "under study," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Wednesday, quoted by local media.



"The U.S. plan and proposal are still under study," Esmail Baqai told the ISNA news agency. He added that Tehran will convey its views to Pakistan, mediator in the crisis, once it has set "its position."