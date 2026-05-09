Elon Musk lashes out at the French justice system investigating X: 'They're faker than a chocolate euro!'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de mayo, 2026

Elon Musk has again lashed out against French judicial authorities. The owner of X criticized prosecutors who are investigating possible irregularities on his social network amid a widening investigation.

France opened an inquiry in January 2025 after receiving allegations that the platform had been used to interfere in the country's internal political affairs. Since then, the investigation has grown and now includes allegations of Holocaust denialism, distribution of sexual deepfakes and, most recently, possible complicity in the dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

Responding to a publication by X Daily News about the latest phase of the investigation, Musk wrote Friday in French: "They're faker than a chocolate euro and gayer than a flamingo in a neon tutu!"

Musk's escalation against French prosecutors

The owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who is under investigation along with former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, recently failed to appear in response to a summons from the French justice system for informal questioning.

In March, following a search of X's offices in Paris, Musk described the French magistrates as "mental retards" in a message posted on his own social network, after the Paris prosecutor's office alerted U.S. authorities to the suspicion that the tycoon had deliberately encouraged the controversy surrounding deepfakes of sexual content on X to "artificially" inflate the value of his company.

At the time, the social network condemned what it considered "an abusive, politically motivated legal action" and denied any wrongdoing.

Tension between Musk and the French authorities continues to mount as the investigation continues its course.