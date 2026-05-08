US prepares to repatriate Americans on hantavirus-stricken ship

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de mayo, 2026

The United States will send a plane to repatriate Americans traveling aboard the cruise ship affected by an outbreak of hantavirus.

Of the 120 passengers on the cruise ship - named MV Hondius and operated by Oceanwide Expeditions - 17 are Americans.

A spokesperson from the Department of State (DOS) reported that a plane is already preparing to "repatriate" the Americans inside the ship.

"The State Department is arranging a repatriation flight to facilitate the safe return of the U.S. passengers aboard this ship," the DOS spokesman said, in statements picked up by AFP.

He also added that the DOS is "in direct communication with the Americans" aboard the MV Hondius and is in talks with the government of Spain to coordinate "consular assistance" with those affected.

The cruise ship is scheduled to dock in Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain).