Joe Rogan blames media narrative for assassination attempts against Trump: ‘People are so programmed by it’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de mayo, 2026

In a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,“ host Joe Rogan claimed that the traditional media's consistently negative coverage against Donald Trump has directly contributed to the multiple assassination attempts the president has suffered.

"Trump Derangement Syndrome": Media poison for the people

In a conversation with Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, the podcaster pointed out that the so-called "Trump Derangement Syndrome" has created a toxic environment that radicalizes part of the population.

"People hate him so much, and the narrative in the media, this 'Trump Derangement' narrative, is so strong and people are so programmed by it," Rogan said.

He explained that most people, busy with their jobs and families, don't have time to do their own research and end up believing the narrative constantly repeated to them by the media.

"And you got that Russia collusion stuff shoved down your throat by mainstream for years, you believe all of it 100%, and you really believed he’s a terrible person, Russian agent ... so you want someone to kill him," Rogan added.

Rogan dismantles conspiracy theories about Butler

The podcaster also addressed the first assassination attempt on Butler, Pa., in 2024, and criticized those who consider it a set-up. "Anyone who says that doesn't know anything about guns," he said, recalling that the bullet grazed Trump's ear only because he turned his head at that precise instant.

Rep. Burchett agreed with Rogan and described the Butler security lapse as an intentional "capitulation" rather than a simple mistake.

Amid multiple attacks on Trump

The episode follows several reported assassination attempts against Trump, including a recent one during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Rogan, who has interviewed Trump in the past, has been one of the few mainstream voices openly questioning the media's role in the extreme polarization that United States is experiencing.