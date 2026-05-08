LIVE | Trump denies risk of re-escalation in the Middle East and calls attacks on Iran a "love tap"
The president, however, warned that Tehran "is ruled by lunatics" and that he does not rule out restarting hostilities if a peace deal is not reached soon. Oil prices soared again after the new bombings and the Brent barrel is back above $100.
The promising oasis that seemed to promise an imminent peace deal in the Middle East turned into a mirage after Donald Trump confirmed that the US had bombed targets in Iran in response to attacks on US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. The president, however, assured that this was not a rescaling, but a "love tap".
Nevertheless, Trump himself again pointed out that Iran "is led by lunatics" and warned the Ayatollahs' Regime that it could resume bombing if an agreement is not reached "soon".
Markets reacted with losses to the turnaround, with oil prices soaring again. Brent crude broke through the $100 barrier again, while West Texas International crude rose to $95.22 a barrel.
Times are Eastern Standard Time (ET).
Trump calls latest attacks 'love tap', denies Middle East re-escalation
Donald Trump called the latest incidents in the Strait of Hormuz a "love tap," and not a re-escalation, so the "cease-fire remains in effect."
The president made these remarks during a telephone conversation with ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, as she shared on her X account.
Oil prices soar again, with Brent already above $100 per barrel again
The exchange of attacks in the Middle East sent oil prices soaring again, as optimism over an imminent peace deal fizzled.
The cost of a barrel rose sharply during the Asian session, and continued its climb at the open of European markets. Brent was trading at $101, while WTI was trading at $95.22.
Trump says Iran is ruled by "lunatics" and warns "we will beat them up much harder and more violently if they don't sign their deal, and fast"
Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian leaders in the wake of the attack on three U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz, and warned them about the possibility ofreactivating the attacks even more harshly and violently than at the start of the war.
"There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy.
A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country.. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question – But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!"
US bombs targets in Iran after attack on US destroyers in Hormuz.
World
US forces bombed Iranian targets after attacks on US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz
Luis Francisco Orozco
CentCom denounces Iranian missile and drone attacks on three destroyers, which were not hit, in the Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. Central Command denounced that Iran attacked "without provocation" three of its destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. The shipswere not hit by drones and missiles fired at them, according to the information provided.
"US forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7.
Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No US assets were struck."