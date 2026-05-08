LIVE | Trump denies risk of re-escalation in the Middle East and calls attacks on Iran a "love tap"

Published by Israel Duro 8 de mayo, 2026

The promising oasis that seemed to promise an imminent peace deal in the Middle East turned into a mirage after Donald Trump confirmed that the US had bombed targets in Iran in response to attacks on US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. The president, however, assured that this was not a rescaling, but a "love tap".

Nevertheless, Trump himself again pointed out that Iran "is led by lunatics" and warned the Ayatollahs' Regime that it could resume bombing if an agreement is not reached "soon".

Markets reacted with losses to the turnaround, with oil prices soaring again. Brent crude broke through the $100 barrier again, while West Texas International crude rose to $95.22 a barrel.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (ET).

04:19 am Trump calls latest attacks 'love tap', denies Middle East re-escalation 10:19 08/05/2026 10:19 08/05/2026 Donald Trump called the latest incidents in the Strait of Hormuz a "love tap," and not a re-escalation, so the "cease-fire remains in effect."





The president made these remarks during a telephone conversation with ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, as she shared on her X account.

03:46 am Oil prices soar again, with Brent already above $100 per barrel again 10:16 08/05/2026 10:16 08/05/2026 The exchange of attacks in the Middle East sent oil prices soaring again, as optimism over an imminent peace deal fizzled.



The cost of a barrel rose sharply during the Asian session, and continued its climb at the open of European markets. Brent was trading at $101, while WTI was trading at $95.22.

03:32 am Trump says Iran is ruled by "lunatics" and warns "we will beat them up much harder and more violently if they don't sign their deal, and fast" 10:02 08/05/2026 10:02 08/05/2026 Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian leaders in the wake of the attack on three U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz, and warned them about the possibility ofreactivating the attacks even more harshly and violently than at the start of the war.





"There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy.





A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country.. They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question – But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!"



03:10 am US bombs targets in Iran after attack on US destroyers in Hormuz. 09:59 08/05/2026 09:59 08/05/2026 World US forces bombed Iranian targets after attacks on US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz Luis Francisco Orozco