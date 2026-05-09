Judge rules cameras can be in courtroom during trial of accused Charlie Kirk assassin

Published by Misty Severi 9 de mayo, 2026

Utah Judge Tony Graf agreed Friday to allow cameras in the courtroom for Tyler Robinson's trial later this year, and pushed his preliminary hearing into July. Robinson is charged with killing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The preliminary hearing will now take place July 6 through July 10, according to Fox News.

Graf rejected Robinson's team's request to ban cameras from the courtroom because of the high-profile nature of the case.

The defense argued that the high amount of publicity in the case could prejudice jurors against their client, after surveys found that the majority of residents in Utah County were aware of the case and 64% believed Robinson was guilty based on media coverage.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child in relation to the alleged assassination of Kirk.

Kirk was assassinated last September while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

© Just The News