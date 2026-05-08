Trump confirms temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump confirmed the temporary truce that Russia and Ukraine have given each other. A ceasefire that will last three days, as agreed a few days ago by Moscow and Kyiv.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a three-day ceasefire (May 9, 10 and 11) in the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said, thanking both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky for reaching this brief agreement.

The president detailed that this truce is based on Victory Day, a holiday celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine for the role both countries played during World War II.

Through a message posted on Truth Social, Trump added that, during this ceasefire, "all kinetic activity" will be suspended and "a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country" will take place.

A few days ago, Putin ordered that no military operations against Ukraine be executed between May 9 and 11, due to the celebration of Victory Day. An initiative that Kyiv joined.