The psychiatrist who fights against gender indoctrination in children: exclusive interview with Dr. Miriam Grossman

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de octubre, 2025

Miriam Grossman is an American psychiatrist who specializes in childhood and adolescence. Drawing on more than 20 years of research in sex and gender education, she authored the book 'You're teaching my child What?' which later led to a variety of appearances such as in Matt Walsh's film, 'What is a Woman?'

Among other things, she opposes gender ideology, sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers. The doctor was recently in Argentina, invited by the organizations CitizenGO and Padres Unidos. The latter is dedicated to combating "indoctrination" in the classroom.

Recently, the psychiatrist traveled to Argentina to give a series of lectures. The agenda included a presentation at the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires, as well as a lecture at the Argentine Catholic University (UCA).

During his trip, Grossman spoke with VOZ about the presentation of her book and the impact of these teachings on young people.

"Sex education really comes from the minds of very disturbed people"

On her reasons for writing the book, she spoke of her years working at a student clinic, where many young people came to her with "depression, anxiety and all kinds of problems."

“I started asking my students questions to try to understand why are they so depressed?… And many times, I discovered that the reason is related to some behavior, some sexual decision that they made," she continued.

He then went on to explain the origins and consequences of the sex education that children receive in U.S. schools and in other countries.

"I discovered that sex education really comes from the minds of some very disturbed people," naming Alfred Kinsey for example.

"The people who, who came up with these ideas… first of all, they were pedophiles. They were very disturbed, emotionally disturbed, sick people, and they came up with this new vision of the world that the world would be a better place if there was just complete sexual freedom… They were pedophiles. Pedophiles want children to be sexual so that later they can say, 'but the child wants it. I'm not a bad person. The child wants it. The child is sexual,'" Grossman added.

"In schools, you see materials and images that are not appropriate for children"

Grossman, who studied educational content in several countries, assured that Argentina is one of the worst cases.

To illustrate her point, she showed a government school book distributed by the Province of Buenos Aires, the most populous in the country. In one of the cards of a game, an adult man could be seen in a bathtub with a child, an image that outraged the doctor: "Are they father and son? Are they teacher and student?"

Another card showed a child posing in a way that Grossman found unhealthy: "So it's giving her a message to to look like this, to dress like this, to pose like this in front of adults that this is a good thing. So this is sexualizing a little girl, and it's exactly what we don't want to do to our children."

"The message that is being conveyed to children, to young children playing this game, is that this is what a little girl should look like.That's not a healthy message. It is a sexualized message and it is a grooming message," the psychiatrist pointed out.

About sexual grooming, she explained that in this case it has to do with children thinking that sexualized behavior with another person is normal, even with an adult.

What are the effects on children?

Grossman stated that teaching and normalizing this type of content can have negative effects on children, especially younger children. "It removes children's inhibitions and that is just the opposite of what we want. We want children to have intuition ... and we want them to respect it. And all these games are going to take it away from them," she added.

In a message to parents, she advised them to "listen to their instincts." "I would even tell them that the ideas that sex education introduces to their children are poisonous."

Finally, she was hopeful for the future and assured that "the lies are going to crumble, it's something that's going to happen."

"Sometimes it takes years to fight against this, but I want to tell you that we can do it," she said.