Amid pressure to remove him from office, sheriff in Nancy Guthrie investigation confirms progress in case

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de mayo, 2026

Chris Nanos, sheriff of Pima County, Arizona, confirmed progress in the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old woman disappeared last Feb. 1 while at her Catalina Foothills home.

The news came when Fox News reporters approached Nanos while she was outside her offices. While he did not answer questions about the status of the case, he said the following after being asked if his team was close to solving it, "Yes."

The statement came amid heavy questioning of Nanos, who has overseen the investigation from the beginning. As CBS News reported, at least two Pima County supervisors plan to file a motion to vacate the sheriff's office if Nanos does not resign by Tuesday, May 12.

Specifically, they contend that Nanos would have given false testimony under oath in a deposition tied to a lawsuit unrelated to the case by denying that he had been suspended during his time as a police officer in El Paso, Texas, before joining the Pima County Sheriff's Department in the 1980s.

"He has definitely lost the confidence of the community. He’s embarrassed himself, and it’s time for him to go," stated Matt Heinz, a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Criticism of Nanos also came from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, director Kash Patel claimed that Nanos' department took too long to involve his agency: "For four days, we were kept out of the investigation."

In February, the FBI doubled the reward for information leading to Guthrie's location from $50,000 to $100,000.