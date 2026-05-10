The Army recovered the body of a missing US soldier in Morocco

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de mayo, 2026

The U.S. Army recovered the body of a missing U.S. soldier in Morocco. He is 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., one of two servicemen who went missing in early May off the southern coast of the African country, near the Cap Draa training area, during exercise African Lion 26.

Lt. Key was 27 years old and originally from Richmond, Virginia. He was serving as an air defense artillery officer. Among his awards and decorations were the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. According to a statement released by the Army, a Moroccan military search team found the soldier in the water, less than a mile from where both soldiers reportedly entered the ocean.

Authorities continue to work to find the body of the second U.S. serviceman missing off the Moroccan coast.

"Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco," Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the Army's 10th Air and Missile Defense Command, said.

"Our hearts are with his Family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key's Family as we honor his life and service," he added.

According to an Army statement, Exercise African Lion 26 is Africa Command's largest annual joint military exercise and is designed to "strengthen interoperability among U.S. forces, NATO Allies, and African partner nations." Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia organize it.