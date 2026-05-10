Mother's Day 2026: Work, life and recognition in a country that celebrates motherhood each May

A mother with her child during Christmas (File). Connect Images via AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de mayo, 2026

On May 10, 2026, the country will celebrate Mother's Day. Although it is not a federal holiday, it is one of the most important dates on the country's social and commercial calendar.

Beyond flowers, gifts or family gatherings, the day serves as a collective recognition of millions of women who sustain the economic and emotional life of the nation to varying degrees.

National statistics agree on a central idea: mothers in the United States are today a fundamental pillar of the social and economic system.

A reality celebrated year-round

The role of mothers is inseparable from the country's economy.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, approximately:

74% of mothers with children under the age of 18 participate in the labor force.

24 million mothers are working or actively seeking employment.

40.5% are the primary or sole breadwinner of the household.

These figures show a profound transformation from previous decades, where motherhood used to be more associated with the domestic sphere.

The increase in female labor participation has been constant. In 1975 only 47.4% of mothers worked outside the home, compared to more than 70% today.

An origin with a history: From personal activism to national recognition Anna Jarvis pushed a campaign to institutionalize a day dedicated to mothers following the death of her own mother in 1905. Her aim was to give public recognition to a daily job that, until then, remained largely invisible.



However, the movement had earlier roots. At the end of the 19th century, some educators, such as Mary Towles Sasseen, had promoted school celebrations that sought to highlight the value of the maternal figure. What began as local events gained momentum until it became a national cause.



Consolidation came in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed Mother's Day as a national celebration, setting it on the second Sunday in May. With this, an emotional and social initiative was transformed into a permanent institutional tradition. The history of Mother's Day in the United States was not born as a commercial celebration, but as a deeply personal and social initiative. At the beginning of the 20th century,to institutionalize a day dedicated to mothers following the death of her own mother in 1905. Her aim was to give public recognition to a daily job that, until then, remained largely invisible.However, the movement had earlier roots. At the end of the 19th century, some educators, such as, had promoted school celebrations that sought to. What began as local events gained momentum until it became a national cause.Consolidation came in 1914, whenas a national celebration, setting it on the. With this, an emotional and social initiative was transformed into a permanent institutional tradition.

Caring, working and sustaining: The invisible burden

Beyond paid employment, there is a less visible but equally fundamental dimension: care work. The Pew Research Center has documented that mothers assume a significantly greater burden in the daily organization and management of family life.

Time spent on direct childcare, homework supervision and emotional management of the home shows a consistent difference from fathers. This inequality is not only measured in hours, but in accumulated responsibilities that structure the family's day-to-day life:

Mothers spend on average 5.7 hours a day caring for children (6-12 years).

(6-12 years). Fathers spend approximately 4.2 hours.

In addition:

78% of mothers organize kids' schedules.

65% take more responsibility for schoolwork.

58% provide more direct emotional support.

This burden, known in social studies as "invisible work," combines logistics, emotional care and household management.

Between pride and burnout: The emotional experience

Motherhood in the United States cannot be understood only from its economic figures or its social impact. It is also an emotional experience marked by contrasts. Studies by the Pew Research Center reveal a constant duality: on the one hand, satisfaction and a sense of identity; on the other, exhaustion and accumulated stress.

Most mothers acknowledge that parenting is more demanding than expected and that exhaustion is a regular part of their routine. However, that difficulty coexists with a very high valuation of motherhood as a central life experience.

According to the Pew Research Center:

66% of mothers say motherhood is harder than expected.

47% feel tired most of the time.

33% experience frequent stress.

But there is also a positive emotional dimension:

83% find motherhood a rewarding experience.

88% say it is a central part of their identity.

This balance between effort and personal meaning helps explain why, despite the difficulties, motherhood continues to be perceived as one of the most important experiences in many women's lives.

Changing families: New social realities

Statistics from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) show that motherhood in the United States today is unfolding in a context of profound structural change. Mothers are having children later, have higher levels of education and are part of increasingly diverse family models.

CDC data reflect major changes in family structure:

Higher average age for childbearing.

Increasing educational attainment of mothers.

Diversification of family models (single-parent, reconstituted, etc.)

The increase in single-parent households, reconstituted families and cultural diversity have broadened the ways of understanding motherhood. There is no longer a single dominant model, but multiple trajectories that reflect the complexity of American society today.