Cole Allen, accused of attempting to assassinate Trump at correspondents' dinner, pleads not guilty

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de mayo, 2026

Cole Allen, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, pleaded not guilty Monday.

As reported by AFP, Allen did not acknowledge his guilt during his court appearance in Washington, D.C., Monday. He attended dressed in orange and handcuffed.

The attack occurred on April 25 at a hotel located in the center of the capital. While the White House Correspondents' Association dinner was being held, Allen ran with several firearms and knives through the lobby, dodging security forces and Secret Service agents.

Once cornered, he ceased his attack and was arrested. He was immediately taken to police custody and is being held in provisional detention pending sentencing.

Allen faces four charges and could be sentenced to life in prison.