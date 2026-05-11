Hantavirus: one of the Americans returning home tested positive, a second showing symptoms
The CDC, which is collaborating with the State Department in the repatriation of the nationals who were traveling on the cruise ship where the outbreak occurred, leaving three dead so far, reported that the two affected are traveling to Nebraska "in the plane's biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution."
Hantavirus has arrived in the US. This was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health (HHS) in a statement, reporting that one of the 17 U.S. passengers on the MV Mondius being repatriated by plane has tested positive for the disease. In addition, a second national is showing symptoms.
Both are "in the plane's biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution." According to information provided by HHS, both cases have mild symptomatology.
Arrival in Nebraska
The statement also notes that "As of now, the airlift will transport passengers to the ASPR Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine in Omaha before taking the passenger with mild symptoms to a second RESPTC at its final destination."
Before the others affected can move freely, the CDC noted that "upon arrival at each facility, each individual will undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition."
France confirms another positive test among its nationals and identified 22 contacts
The five Frenchmen who were on the cruise have been repatriated and put in isolation in Paris. All of them "are hospitalized in rooms with air flows that make it possible to avoid contagion. They are obviously isolated in this hospital and will remain there until further notice," for a minimum of 15 days, the minister added.
As for contact cases, the minister confirmed that about 20 French nationals have been identified: eight among the passengers on the April 25 flight between St. Helena and Johannesburg, who "were quickly isolated," and 14 aboard the Johannesburg-Amsterdam flight.
"We asked" these 14 passengers "to contact us because we need to reinforce isolation," Stéphanie Rist said.