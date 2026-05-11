Hantavirus: one of the Americans returning home tested positive, a second showing symptoms

Published by Israel Duro 11 de mayo, 2026

Hantavirus has arrived in the US. This was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health (HHS) in a statement, reporting that one of the 17 U.S. passengers on the MV Mondius being repatriated by plane has tested positive for the disease. In addition, a second national is showing symptoms.

Both are "in the plane's biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution." According to information provided by HHS, both cases have mild symptomatology.

Arrival in Nebraska

The statement also notes that "As of now, the airlift will transport passengers to the ASPR Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine in Omaha before taking the passenger with mild symptoms to a second RESPTC at its final destination."

Before the others affected can move freely, the CDC noted that "upon arrival at each facility, each individual will undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition."