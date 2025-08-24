Back to school: A 'financially stressful' time for most parents

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos 24 de agosto, 2025

Financial pressure is landing directly on parents' pockets. A survey by NerdWallet revealed that 56% of parents with children in K-12 or college find the back-to-school season financially stressful. This year, they plan to spend an average of $741 per student, which is $200 more than in 2024.

To fund these purchases, 63% will use credit cards and 60% will use debit cards. Twenty-three percent will use "buy now, pay later" plans. Despite this, only 13% believe they will end up in debt for supplies, although more than half (53%) are willing to go into the red to cover extracurricular activities, and 46% would do the same to help their children adjust better to going back to school.

Parents are also modifying habits:

- 52% will shop for items on sale

- 34% will use coupons

- 31% will limit purchases to what is strictly school-required

- 40% will save ahead of time

- 34% will set a strict budget

Faced with price pressure, 39% plan to switch brands, and 35% will switch retailers, while 27% will cut back on clothing and 25% on supplies. In addition, 22% will reduce school or classroom contributions due to the impact of rising prices.

Prices go up

The Consumer Price Index for back-to-school spending indicated that this year that books and educational supplies were 9.4% more expensive than last year. Likewise, food in elementary and high school cafeterias rose 3.3% in the same period.

In July, daycare and preschool were up 5.7% over the previous year, while elementary and high school tuition was up 3.1% and college tuition was up 2.4%.

Children's clothing showed mixed trends. For boys, it rose 1.9%, while for girls, it fell by the same margin (-1.9%). Footwear registered a minimal rise of 0.2%. In contrast, snack prices remained unchanged versus 2024.

Tariffs redefine the school season

Following new tariffs on imported goods, especially from China, consumers pushed their purchases ahead to avoid higher prices.

Consulting firm Coresight Research estimates that between June and August, school spending will reach $33.3 billion, a 3.3% increase over the same period in 2024. Sixty percent of those purchases were completed before August.

Many school supplies such as backpacks, pencils and paper goods are manufactured in China, where a 145% tariff was applied in the spring, then adjusted to 30% in the most recent agreement.

To counter possible increases, retailers applied historic markdowns:

- Walmart launched a 14-pack of school supplies at $16, the cheapest in six years

- Target froze prices on 20 key items at 2024 levels, with a total cost below $20

- Amazon offered backpacks and lunchboxes at discounts of up to 12.1% during Prime Day

Consumers left with more back-to-school shopping than usual



A survey from the National Retailers Association assured that while "it’s typical that most consumers still have shopping to do as classes start up — but they’re usually farther along" than they are this year. In other words, no matter how far ahead they've moved shopping, there are still plenty of items left to buy.

As of early August, K-12 and college shoppers have completed just under half of their purchases, behind where they typically are at this time of year.

K-12 shoppers were measured at 46% progress in 2025 vs. 53% at this stage in 2024. On the other hand, college students are at 47% in 2025 vs. 51% in 2024.

It is estimated that as of early August, "only 12% of K-12 shoppers and 10% of college shoppers have finished picking up all the items on their list."

When does school start?

The school year generally begins in August or early September. However, there are different variations depending on the state and school district.

For example, in Miami-Dade County, Fla., some schools start on Aug. 14, while other counties start on Aug. 11. In California, the start of the school year can vary, but is generally between late August and early September, with the same window of time also seen in New York.