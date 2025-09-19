Harvard removes transgender privileges from its athletic handbook

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de septiembre, 2025

Harvard Athletics has published a new Student Athlete Handbook, in which policies that previously granted specific protections to transgender students have disappeared. The decision comes on the heels of changes pushed by the Trump administration on athletics and an internal university review of its diversity and gender identity guidelines.

The document, which sets the rules for all 42 varsity teams, eliminated provisions that authorized transgender athletes to use locker rooms and bathrooms that did not correspond to their biological sex. Other provisions also disappeared, such as the obligation to seek private facilities at away competitions or the recommendation to coaches and staff to respect names and pronouns chosen by the students.

Alignment with NCAA policy and federal orders

These changes follow a new policy from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which adopted President Donald Trump's executive order in February to protect women's competition. Under this rule, male-born athletes cannot participate on women's teams, although access for those who identify as men to men's teams is maintained.

In line with this update, Harvard Athletics removed its Transgender Inclusion Policy from its website in February and replaced it with a link to the official NCAA page. Now, the 2024-2025 handbook refers directly to that policy.

Adjustments to language and diversity policy

The new handbook also deletes the statement of "Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging" that was considered a central part of the Harvard athletic experience. In its place was included a broader reference to a "community and team culture" that seeks to be welcoming to all students.

The modification coincides with recent decisions across the university: the restructuring of diversity offices, the closing of minority-linked student centers, and the revision of institutional materials to remove mentions of diversity and inclusion policies.

The handbook did, however, expand the list of protected identities from the previous edition, incorporating gender expression, genetic information and caste.

Restrictions on press relations and academic assistance

Harvard also adjusted the communication policies of its athletes. Unlike in previous years, students are no longer encouraged to speak to the media. Instead, internal instructions have been disseminated that they should not communicate directly with the press without authorization from the athletics department.

In addition, the handbook tightens guidelines on academic attendance. While acknowledging that travel for competitions may interfere with the class schedule, it clarifies that absences do not relieve athletes of their responsibilities and that it is up to each professor to decide whether or not to excuse an absence.