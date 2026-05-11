Moms.gov: The new federal portal to support pregnant women, new moms and families

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on May 10 the official launch of Moms.gov, a new digital platform aimed at new mothers, pregnant women and families facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies.

The initiative was unveiled on Mother's Day by the Trump Administration as part of its agenda focused on maternal and child health and strengthening American families.

According to the official release, the portal seeks to offer "essential guidance, tools and resources" to promote healthy pregnancies, support the emotional and physical well-being of mothers and connect families with assistance services available across the country.

What does Moms.gov offer?

The new site brings together information and access to resources related to:

Pregnancy centers and community health centers.

Preconception health.

Breastfeeding.

Maternal mental health.

Nutrition based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Resources for parents.

Adoption programs.

Information on so-called Trump Accounts and Trump Rx.

The administration described the platform as "easy to navigate" and designed to quickly connect families with practical support and available services.

RFK Jr: "This is how you get America healthy again"

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the portal represents an effort to strengthen families from pregnancy and the early years of life.

"Moms.gov offers essential tools and support to help parents promote healthy pregnancies, strengthen young families and create a better future for their children. That's how you get America back to being a healthy America."

Kennedy also said the administration is seeking to strengthen access to resources for mothers and fathers at a time when the country continues to face challenges related to maternal mortality and infant health.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women's Health Dorothy Fink also linked the launch of the portal to federal efforts in women's and perinatal health.

"On Mother's Day, we recognize that mothers' health and women's health are deeply connected."

Fink said that through the Perinatal Improvement Collaborative, the administration was able to reduce maternal mortality by 41.5%, and said they will continue to "support women's health throughout motherhood and at every stage of life."

National Right to Life welcomes initiative

The pro-life organization National Right to Life publicly endorsed the launch of the portal and affirmed that Moms.gov represents "an important step" in offering alternatives and support to pregnant women.

The organization's president, Carol Tobias, stated:

"Too often, women facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies are told that abortion is their only option. Moms.gov conveys a different message: that mothers, babies and families matter."

The organization also noted that the site includes access to pregnancy centers, emotional support, parenting guidance and adoption resources.

A new front on Trump's social agenda

The launch of Moms.gov reflects the Trump Administration's interest in positioning policies focused on birth, family and child welfare as a central part of its social and health agenda.

The gateway also comes at a time of growing debate over:

access to reproductive services,

economic support to families,

maternal mental health ,

infant and maternal mortality,

public policies related to pregnancy and parenting.

With this launch on Mother's Day, the White House seeks to project an image of comprehensive support for American mothers, while political and social discussion continues about the actual scope of these initiatives.