Venezuela: Foro Penal confirms death of another political prisoner in state custody

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de mayo, 2026

The NGO Foro Penal reported that a political prisoner died in custody of the Venezuelan state. This brings to at least 20 the number of people detained for political reasons who have died in Venezuelan prisons since 2014.

The body of former councilman José Manuel García Sabino was found by officials inside the cells of the Municipal Police of Anaco, in the state of Anzoátegui, 400 kilometers from Caracas. There is no official information from police authorities or the Public Prosecutor's Office on the causes of death.

García Sabino "had denounced acts of corruption within the mayor's office," former prosecutor Zair Mundaray, who is in exile, said. He described the arrest of the former councilman as "clearly political." "The body was found on the day of his death," he said.

"The body was found today, May 10, 2026, and subsequently transferred to the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Barcelona, Simón Bolívar municipality of Anzoátegui state, for the purpose of officially determining the cause of death, which so far has not been officially reported," said the regional coordinator of Foro Penal.