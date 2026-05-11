Messi getting closer to playing in 2026 World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de mayo, 2026

Doubts regarding whether he will attend the World Cup 2026 seem to be disappearing. Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni included Lionel Messi in his preliminary list of 55 players.

The final 26-player roster that will represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup will be announced on May 30.

If he plays, it will be the fifth World Cup for Messi in his career, making him the player with the most appearances in the biggest soccer tournament in history.

In the last edition, Qatar 2022, the Argentine star realized the dream he had since he started playing soccer: to lift the World Cup title with Argentina.

At 38 years of age (he will turn 39 on June 24, while the 2026 World Cup is being played), everything points to this being the last edition in which he will play. His goal: to defend the throne held by his country.

In addition to Messi, Scaloni included players such as Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez and Rodrigo De Paul in his preliminary list.