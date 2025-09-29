JK Rowling calls Emma Watson 'ignorant' amid her discussion about trans people

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de septiembre, 2025

Famed author J.K. Rowling responded to her feud with actress Emma Watson, saying the star of Harry Potter is "ignorant" for attacking her because of her opinions against trans people.

Rowling criticized her for disagreeing with her positions on gender, taking advantage - according to the author - of her link to the film franchise. She also dismissed recent statements by Watson, who said she still appreciates the fiction writer despite their differences.

"Like others who have never experienced an adult life without the backing of wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is," the creator of the magical world of Harry Potter wrote in a lengthy post on X.

Rowling argued that the actress "has never lived adulthood outside of fame and wealth." She further accused her of "stoking the fire" of the harassment she claims to receive for her opinions.

"Has she ever had to strip in a co-ed locker room at a municipal swimming pool? Likely to ever need a state rape crisis center that refuses to guarantee a women-only service? Find herself sharing a cell with an identified rapist in women's prison? I wasn't a multi-millionaire at fourteen. I was living in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous," said the writer about the actress' privileges.

The harsh comments come a few days after Watson told Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast that she still appreciated the renowned British author, despite publicly attacking her for the essay criticizing trans rights that she wrote in 2020.

@jayshetty 🚨Brand new podcast🚨with Emma Watson is out NOW on all patforms 🎙️ Search ‘Jay Shetty Emma Watson’ to watch or listen today! ♬ original sound - Jay Shetty

"Emma has the right to disagree with me and, indeed, to talk about her feelings about me in public, but I have the same right and have finally decided to exercise it," J.K. Rowling concluded the forceful text.