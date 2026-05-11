Texas: six dead bodies found inside a rail car at a train depot in Laredo

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de mayo, 2026

Six people were found lifeless in a freight train car at a railroad depot located in the city of Laredo, Texas.

The train is operated by the Union Pacific company.

The bodies were found by a Union Pacific employee, who at the time was on his way to perform maintenance work on the train, AFP reported.

As soon as he came across the dead bodies, he alerted the emergency services, who rushed to the scene.

For the moment, neither the cause of the deaths nor the identity of the corpses has been made public. The investigation is ongoing.