"Go woke, go broke": Elon Musk and viral accounts on 'X' initiate boycott against Netflix after platform creator branded Charlie Kirk a "Nazi"
The massive cancellation of subscriptions started after a controversial comment by Hamish Steele, creator of Netflix's animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park,' went viral.
Tycoon Elon Musk and several viral accounts on 'X' initiated a boycott against Netflix after a controversial comment by director Hamish Steele, creator of the platform's animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park,' about Charlie Kirk.
It all started with the conservative account Libs of TikTok, which posted a 41-second clip from the series where, according to critics, it features "trans propaganda" on a show aimed at children.
"OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now. Parents- BEWARE," the account posted.
In a subsequent post, Libs of TikTok took direct aim at its creator, Steele, who publicly defamed Kirk by branding him a "Nazi" in an expletive-filled comment.
“Why the fuck are you even commenting on this, dickhead?” said Steele on 'X' on Sept. 11. “You have sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons. but a random nazi gets shot and its a public statement. You’re such a f*cking evil shit.”
The two posts generated automatic outrage, with Elon Musk leading the way. The mogul took to 'X' to criticize the show's creator and announce that he canceled his Netflix subscription after citing a post by former Department of Energy official Matt Van Swol.
Following Musk's post, other viral accounts on the platform began criticizing 'Dead End: Paranormal Park'—cancelled in 2023 after two seasons—for promoting trans content and Steele for promoting hate. Ultimately, users began boycotting Netflix, and multiple accounts posted screenshots of the cancellation of their subscriptions.
