The presidential campaign is reaching its final stage with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump competing head-to-head in the polls. By the day, Oct. 22, the Republican candidate can boast that the major polling models are putting him ahead of the Democratic nominee, who dominates the national vote in most polls but by narrow margins.

Now, with just 14 days until the election, the news cycle appears to be starting to favor a Trump who scored several points in the last week, especially after visiting a McDonald's in Pennsylvania where he cooked french fries and interacted with customers. The Harris campaign, instead, has decided to change strategy, planning new stops in red states like Texas, Florida and Kentucky, looking to swing the headlines in his favor again.

21:20 Tulsi Gabbard announces she will join the Republican Party Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who already endorsed President Trump in this election campaign, announced that she will officially join the Republican Party.



"And it is because of my love for our country, and specifically because of the leadership that President Trump has provided to transform the Republican Party and return it to the party of the people and the party of peace, that I am proud to stand here today with you, President Trump, and announce that I am joining the Republican Party. I join the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight slavery and end it in this country," Gabbard said. Tulsi Gabbard announces that she’s joining the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/WKtC6ENfFy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 23, 2024

19:15 Harris to defend abortion in Republican states Vice President Harris and some top representatives of her campaign will make stops in Republican states to defend abortion.



The decision comes as a surprise, especially after former President Donald Trump took the lead in major electoral patterns and regained ground in several swing states, putting himself as the slight favorite two weeks before the election.

18:30 Trump sweeps the Hispanic vote? According to a recent poll by Fox News, ex-President Trump is leading Vice President Harris by double digits in the Hispanic vote, a fact that, if true, would put the Democratic candidate in serious trouble.



The network's new poll showed that Hispanic voters are backing Trump by 49% to 38%.



In 2020, according to a Pew Research analysis, 59% of Hispanic voters supported Biden in the 2020 race. Harris would be taking a massive loss, according to the Fox News poll.

17:45 The Los Angeles Times will not endorse Kamala Harris Semafor reported that the progressive-leaning Los Angeles Times will not endorse any candidate for the upcoming November 5 election.



According to the report, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the paper's owner, will not allow the editorial board to endorse Vice President Harris or former President Trump in the upcoming election.



The news means a blow to Harris, as the Los Angeles Times has endorsed every Democratic presidential candidate since 2008.