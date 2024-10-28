Democrats decontextualize Tony Hinchcliffe jokes at Trump rally to accuse them of racism

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

The performance of controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe ended up being the mole that marred Donald Trump's conquest of New York. In front of more than 20.000 people in a place as emblematic as Madison Square Garden and with thousands of other supporters of the former president crowded at the gates, the comedian took the stage with his caustic sense of humor, of which Kamala Harris and the Democrats have used to brand the Republican candidate a racist by decontextualizing several of the comedian's jokes, claiming that he called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and made "racist" jokes about Hispanics.

Hinchcliffe is known for his acid humor, which he again displayed on the dais at Trump's rally. The comedian quickly became trending after his joke about Puerto Rico, precisely the day Harris was holding an event with members of this nationality and received support from Bad Bunny, one of its most recognized artists:

"There’s a lot going on. There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico."

The waste problem that has Puerto Rico "on the edge of a cliff"

However, Hinchcliffe did not call Puerto Rico a "floating garbage island." In reality, he was echoing the garbage crisis that the island is suffering at the moment, whose average per capita waste generation far exceeds that of the United States. In fact, there are recurring reports that this problem has had the population "on the edge of the precipice" for years. Last week, some media once again highlighted the situation:

Jokes about illegal immigration and Hispanics

In addition, Hinchcliffe also devoted his caustic take on illegal immigration: "I welcome migrants to the United States with open arms, and by open arms, I mean this," as he made "no" gestures with his arms while adding "come back."

Kamala's campaign was also quick to denounce that he was mocking Hispanics, without pointing out that Hinchcliffe was echoing with his peculiar style, census data on the Latino birth rate, the fastest-growing in the U.S. and which has made them the second-largest racial group in the country: "It’s wild and these Latinos love making babies too, just know that — they don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country. Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor"