Trump campaigns at a Pennsylvania McDonald's: He made fries, interacted with customers and disparaged Harris

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de octubre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is causing a furor in the press and social media after he put on an apron and started preparing french fries in a McDonald's located in Feasterville-Trevose, a residential area on the outskirts of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Thanks to employees' instructions, the Republican candidate learned how to fry potatoes and served orders to customers who passed by the drive-thru window.

One of the customers who interacted from his car acknowledged Trump, "You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you. And you're the type of person we want to be the president."

During the conversation, the Republican candidate thanked and rallied the customers, telling them, "You are not ordinary."

Another customer who was in the same car told him, "Thank you for taking the bullet." Trump again thanked her for the words and continued serving fries.

Later, another customer, who identified herself as an immigrant, told Trump, "Mr. President, please don't let the United States become Brazil, my native Brazil."

The former president replied, "We're going to make it better than ever."

In addition to serving fries, cooking and interacting with customers and employees of McDonald's, Trump also took the opportunity to repeatedly taunt his Democratic adversary, Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he wished a happy birthday and accused of lying about working at McDonald's during her time as a college student.

"Mr. Trump why did you feel it was important to come here today?" a reporter asked.

"I like McDonalds. I like jobs," Trump said. "I like to see good jobs and I think it’s inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonalds. She never worked at McDonalds."

On another occasion, speaking directly to the press from the drive-through window, Trump recalled that Harris allegedly lied and that he now had more experience as an employee of the fast-food chain: "Now I have worked at McDonald's. I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala."

Trump also used the day to joke with the press media in attendance, serving them complimentary fries.

"This is for the fake news," he quipped.