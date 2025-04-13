Trump steals the show at UFC 314 with epic entrance, crowd erupts with excitement

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de abril, 2025

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump made an unforgettable appearance at UFC 314, held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The arena erupted in cheers as Trump entered, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump and UFC CEO Dana White. Chants of "USA! USA! USA!" echoed through the venue, raising the energy of the event.

.@POTUS makes an electric entrance at UFC 314 in Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AgW46VypOI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 13, 2025

Trump, waving, smiling and raising his fist, approached several prominent members of his Administration who were also in attendance. Among them were the head of theDOGE, Elon Musk, the FBI director, Kash Patel, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

🇺🇸President Trump Makes EPIC Entrance at UFC 314 in Miami



🔥CROWD ERUPTS IN USA CHANT pic.twitter.com/xEFte8VEix — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2025

As Trump made his way to the center of the arena, UFC commentator Joe Rogan quipped, "Is there anyone else that has a walk-in other than a fighter?" as the DJ blared "YMCA," an iconic song during Trump's presidential campaign, and the crowd went wild, chanting and cheering when it appeared on the giant screen.

Trump just broke out his signature dance at UFC 🤣🔥

pic.twitter.com/2zzcQxL5Rv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2025

Earlier, Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, sharing his impressions of the UFC 314 lineup.

When asked who the big winner would be, he responded with a nod to his longtime ally: "Who's going to win? Dana White. Dana White is going to win."

Although White doesn't fight in the octagon, the UFC CEO has put on another spectacular event, cementing his reputation for delivering exciting fight nights. White, a staunch Trump supporter, has praised the president on multiple occasions.

Before Trump's inauguration in January, White described him as the epitome of American resilience. "Think of all the things President Trump had to go through to get back here." White said. "All the powerful forces that tried to take him down: the mainstream media, partisan prosecutors, assassins. It’s absolutely insane what this man has been through. And only President Trump could have fought through all those obstacles, all the attacks and still come out the winner.”

The electrifying scene at UFC 314 highlighted Trump's connection with the audience, as it has at other sporting event occasions.