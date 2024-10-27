Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

Eric Adams defended Donald Trump from accusations of "fascism" and comparisons to Adolf Hitler. The Democratic mayor of New York City held a press conference in advance of the Republican candidate's event at Madison Square Garden, which will be held Sunday afternoon with Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and many others in attendance.

Trump and Adams had already shown some complicity during the Al Smith dinner, where the former president wished him well on his federal bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

"They went after you, Mayor. Oh boy, I knew that. Nine and a half months ago, I said, 'You know, he just said something bad about the administration. He's gonna be indicted any moment'. And guess what happened? But you're gonna win. I think you're gonna win. I know you're gonna win, so good luck. Good luck. I don't like what they do. (...) And you're going to be OK," Trump said during his speech at the dinner.

Adams returned the kindness a few days later at a press conference held at the New York Police Department headquarters.

"I have heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist," Adams said, by way of a response to recent criticism of the former president by his Democratic colleagues. Kamala Harris was the most direct when it came to using those words against Trump.

"My answer is no, I know what Hitler has done and I know what a fascist regime looks like," the mayor of New York City added.

In turn, Adams called for lowering the tone of political discourse in the United States and made it clear that there will be "zero tolerance" against those who seek to generate violence near Trump's event in the city.