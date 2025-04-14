McIlroy wins the Masters in Augusta and completes a Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the tournament in Augusta, Georgia AP / Cordon Press

13 de abril, 2025

On Sunday, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was proclaimed champion of the Augusta Masters and completed a full house of victories in the four Grand Slam tournaments, a feat only achieved by Tiger Woods and four other golfers.

McIlroy, who had been chasing this achievement for over a decade, was brought to his knees in tears when he prevailed in a dramatic playoff tiebreaker against England's Justin Rose.

Both European players finished the final round with a cumulative 277 strokes (11 under par) after McIlroy wasted an affordable putt to win on the last hole.

Earlier, the Northern Irishman let a four-stroke lead slip with six holes to go, evoking other debacles he suffered in major tournaments recently.

But the former world number one resisted the pressure this time and signed a birdie that gave him the playoff win over Rose, who had already lost a playoff for the green jacket in 2017 to Spain's Sergio Garcia.

At 35, McIlroy closed a cursed decade in which he had not been able to expand his showcase of 'Majors', where two crowns of the PGA Championship (2012 and 2014), one of the U.S. Open (2011) and another of the British Open (2014) also glitter.

Thus. McIlroy became the sixth golfer to collect all four major trophies, after Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan.